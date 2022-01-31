Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,588,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 358,706 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,874 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.11. 1,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,353. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $304.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

