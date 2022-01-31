Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) will report sales of $274.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $222.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.92.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock valued at $58,294,328. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $71.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -128.34 and a beta of 1.36. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $130.37.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

