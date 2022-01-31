Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.26 Million

Equities analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will post sales of $41.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.88 million and the highest is $42.63 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $128.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $126.71 million to $130.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $163.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. reduced their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,637,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $806,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.03 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $271.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.02.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

