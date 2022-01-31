Zacks: Analysts Anticipate European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) will post sales of $44.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for European Wax Center’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.80 million and the highest is $45.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that European Wax Center will report full-year sales of $178.40 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.05 million, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $204.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow European Wax Center.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million.

EWCZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other European Wax Center news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 3,297,922 shares of European Wax Center stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $86,570,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $16,185,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $13,495,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $23.33 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

