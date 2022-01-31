Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.79). Insmed reported earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($3.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Shares of Insmed stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Insmed has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $39,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Insmed by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 242,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Insmed by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

