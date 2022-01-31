Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.19 Million

Brokerages expect that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will post sales of $69.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the lowest is $69.09 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $65.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $271.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.78 million to $272.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $315.61 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $316.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $4,235,179. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of nLIGHT stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.55 million, a P/E ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.