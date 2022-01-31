Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will announce $158.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $170.00 million. Plug Power posted sales of $139.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $462.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $370.00 million to $498.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $927.83 million, with estimates ranging from $889.00 million to $994.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Plug Power by 522.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 144,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

