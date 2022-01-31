Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $147.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.52 million. STAG Industrial reported sales of $129.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $561.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $563.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $645.74 million, with estimates ranging from $642.42 million to $649.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 618,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.1% during the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,359,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

