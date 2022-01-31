Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $43.01. 270,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $46.28.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 240,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,629,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

