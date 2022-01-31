Zacks: Analysts Expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.09. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,533,000 after acquiring an additional 126,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,615,000 after acquiring an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

