Zacks: Analysts Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

LSCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,563 shares of company stock worth $19,088,628 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.41. 90,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,089. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

