Zacks: Analysts Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.69. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.24. The company had a trading volume of 441,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,901. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

