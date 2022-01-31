Zacks: Analysts Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will post sales of $145.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $145.95 million. Perion Network reported sales of $118.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $466.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $465.52 million to $466.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $597.12 million, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $598.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Perion Network.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PERI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $640.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 200.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $542,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $334,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

