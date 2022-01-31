Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.31. Photronics reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

Photronics stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.88. 574,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $19.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,954 shares of company stock worth $2,531,510. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Photronics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Photronics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

