Zacks: Analysts Expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to report sales of $151.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.30 million and the highest is $152.11 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $109.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year sales of $545.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $544.70 million to $545.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $721.51 million, with estimates ranging from $685.63 million to $752.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.13.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.33.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,408,266 over the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.