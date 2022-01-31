Zacks: Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Announce -$0.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.90) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($1.09). Zogenix reported earnings per share of ($1.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ZGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Zogenix by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,132,000 after buying an additional 755,896 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 382,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,607,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

