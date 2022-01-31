Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) to report $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.71. Builders FirstSource posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $9.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,347,000 after buying an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 446.1% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,050,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $190,577,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $99,386,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,237. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

