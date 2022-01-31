Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

Cloudflare stock opened at $84.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.39 and its 200 day moving average is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 665,355 shares of company stock valued at $101,499,494. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

