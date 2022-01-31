Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will post $333.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $332.90 million and the highest is $335.00 million. Commerce Bancshares reported sales of $341.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 9,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $650,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $68,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,623. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH opened at $67.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.