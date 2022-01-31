Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $229.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.40 million and the highest is $239.74 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $473.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

