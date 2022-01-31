Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Grid Dynamics reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,556 shares of company stock worth $1,534,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 44,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.65. 639,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,647. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.