Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Kimco Realty posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 111,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 178,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KIM traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,744,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

