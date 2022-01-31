Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $940,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 73,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 67,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $3.44. 668,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,609. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

