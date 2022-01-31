Zacks: Brokerages Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will announce $192.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.75 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $74.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $735.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $732.70 million to $739.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $925.82 million, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $968.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $193.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 17,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $240,418.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,856 shares of company stock worth $2,681,871. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 52.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 23.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACEL opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.71. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

