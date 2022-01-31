Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 130,511 shares during the last quarter. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after purchasing an additional 133,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

