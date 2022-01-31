Zacks: Brokerages Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.92. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $419,260. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.82. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.