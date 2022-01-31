Zacks: Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.92 Million

Analysts predict that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report sales of $21.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.89 million. eGain reported sales of $19.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $89.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.58 million to $89.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

EGAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $9.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in eGain by 462.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the second quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in eGain by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

