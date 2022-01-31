Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $454.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $436.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $473.10 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $466.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $70.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $66.80 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 111,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

