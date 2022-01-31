Zacks: Brokerages Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after buying an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 48,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Franklin Covey has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $52.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.24 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on the organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria; governmental sales channel; coaching operations; and books and audio sales channel.

