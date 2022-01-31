Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.49 Million

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2022

Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $561.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $555.00 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $762.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $58,040,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.