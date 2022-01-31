Zacks: Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $561.49 Million

Analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report $561.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $565.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $555.00 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $762.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth about $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter worth about $58,040,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

