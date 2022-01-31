Zacks Investment Research Comments on Tejon Ranch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) – Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tejon Ranch in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the real estate development and agribusiness company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.71 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
