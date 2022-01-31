Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 9.4%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shot up 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.67 and last traded at $47.48. 1,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 599,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.42.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.32.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.50.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.