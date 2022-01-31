Zano Market Capitalization Hits $13.13 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $13.13 million and $151,221.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,446.79 or 1.00064024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00073936 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00244555 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00163790 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014102 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.53 or 0.00316301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001492 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,044,825 coins and its circulating supply is 11,015,325 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

