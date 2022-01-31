ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0990 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $918,981.23 and $6,155.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.04 or 0.00247921 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00077448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00107525 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

