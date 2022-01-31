Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.95

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $678.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.30% and a negative return on equity of 83.54%.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

