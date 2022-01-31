Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.32% of Zebra Technologies worth $638,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $494.54 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $382.49 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $565.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.82.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

