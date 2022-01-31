Zenfuse Trading Up 0.4% This Week (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Zenfuse has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $138,686.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zenfuse Coin Profile

Zenfuse is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

