Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.84. Zhihu shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 22,268 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,360,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,722,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zhihu by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 621,260 shares in the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

