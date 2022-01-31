Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0447 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $550.95 million and approximately $30.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.02 or 0.00249179 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006899 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.98 or 0.01123576 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,630,322,024 coins and its circulating supply is 12,338,854,871 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

