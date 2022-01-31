Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $32,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,656,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.60 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.45.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

