Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2021 guidance at $7.320-$7.470 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.89 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.45.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

