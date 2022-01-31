ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $491,875.77 and approximately $40.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.