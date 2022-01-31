Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in January

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.9 days.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $477.00 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $383.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $443.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.16.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

