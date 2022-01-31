ZUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $53,816.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.75 or 0.06979679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,449.15 or 0.99920865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00051736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054982 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006695 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

