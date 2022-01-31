Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the lowest is ($1.14). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($4.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($3.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

NYSE:ZYME traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.90. 2,364,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $414.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Neil Josephson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth $1,452,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zymeworks (ZYME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.