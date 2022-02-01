$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers acquired 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

