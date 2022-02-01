$1.42 Million in Sales Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post $1.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $2.00 million. Arcimoto posted sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $5.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 million to $5.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 727.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

FUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $230.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.31. Arcimoto has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arcimoto by 389.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

