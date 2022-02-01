$1.68 Billion in Sales Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

TRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI opened at $107.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

