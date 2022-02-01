100,000 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,695,000. Bill.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,795,000 after acquiring an additional 454,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,265,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,349,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,222,000 after purchasing an additional 187,633 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.20. 24,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day moving average is $251.63. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total value of $2,945,194.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,615 shares of company stock worth $131,367,083. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.79.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

