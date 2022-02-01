1,000,000 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Coty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Coty by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.54. 84,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047,511. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

